UPDATE: Evacuation order remains in effect near Catalina

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced an evacuation order on Friday, June 12, for an area near Catalina.
The general boundaries of the evacuation zone are the Forest Service boundary on the south and east. Southerland Trail on the west, and Rollins Road on the north. Residents in this area need to evacuate immediately.
“If you are in this area, EVACUATE NOW. Move west away from the Catalina Mountains. Do not delay leaving the area,” officials wrote in an alert.
The announcement comes hours after officials rolled back evacuations from the original order yesterday morning. Deputies will be going door to door to alert people who have not already received an alert.
An evacuation shelter is open at CDO High School, 25 West Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley.
Other residents near the evacuation zone at Howser Street, according to a PCSD community alert, should be ready to go for an evacuation notice.
“The northern boundary of the SET zone is Hawser Street. From there south, the western boundary is Lago Del Oro Parkway. Where Lago Del Oro Parkway meets Bowman Road, the SET line runs directly west to Oracle Road. The southern and eastern boundaries are the forest service boundaries,” the alert read.
The Bighorn Fire on the western end of the Santa Catalina Mountains grew to 8,950 acres as of Friday, June 12. Containment remains at 10 percent.
Crews conducted burnout operations on Thursday, June 11, introducing fire along the south end of Pima Canyon eastward toward Finger Rock and Pontatoc Ridge. Helicopters and a specialized machine were used to drop small plastic spheres that ignited when they hit the ground in strategic locations. Fire placed in this way consumes vegetation in the path of the wildfire. If the wildfire reaches areas treated, no fuel remains to carry the flames.
Aircraft supported crews on the ground by dropping fire retardant in the area below Finger Rock to slow the fire’s spread. Fire managers are working to bring the fire down from high elevation ridges and to the low elevation Sonoran Desert where firefighting efforts can be more efficient.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Pima County Office of Emergency Management on Thursday ordered an evacuation of the area in the northern part of the area of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and First Avenue, north of Ina Road.
That evacuation order is still in effect; officials are saying even though smoke production is low, the threat is not alleviated so residents should not return to their homes.
NEW: Evacuation status is in action for some residents, on standby for others per the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Oro Valley Police Department
- Residents in Oro Valley near Southerland Trail on the west and Rollins Road on the north are in the “GO” stage and need to leave their homes immediately.
- Residents of The Enclave at Pima Canyon, Villas at Rancho Sin Vacas, Pima Estates, Villa Milano at Rancho Sin Vacas, Sin Vacas, Catalina Ridge Estates, and The Canyons are in “SET” status and should be ready to go. View a map of the impacted area at google.com/maps.
- The remaining area of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and 1st Avenue, North of Ina Road remains in the "SET - Be Alert" stage. View a map of the SET area at google.com/maps.
- The area of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and Sabino Canyon Road, North of Skyline Drive is now in the “SET - Be Alert” stage. View a map of the SET area at google.com/maps.
- The area of southeast/east Oro Valley including all areas east of Oracle Road from north of Magee to Catalina State Park is now in the “SET - Be Alert” stage. View a map of the SET area at www.orovalleyaz.gov/Police.
For a searchable map of the zones, please go HERE.
Pima County Sheriff’s deputies will go door-to-door to make contact with those affected residents who may not have received the message.
If you have animals and are affected by the evacuation notices, the Pima Animal Care Center has plans to board animals.
A wildfire back burn will be conducted Thursday morning, June 11, in the area to protect homes and property.
The Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson has burned about 6,200 acres as of Thursday, June 11.
A cooling shelter is available at Canyon del Oro High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley.
For those wondering how they can help, PCSD urges you to contact Red Cross for southern Arizona online to coordinate with any needed donations.
The sheriff’s department, in close coordination with the Incident Management Team, will assess the need for potential evacuations utilizing the Ready, Set, Go! framework. The stages of alert are: Get READY by preparing now, be SET by maintaining awareness of significant danger and to GO, evacuate immediately when the danger is current and life-threatening.
Pima County residents are urged to sign up to receive emergency alerts at https://emergencyalerts.pima.gov/. You can sign up for Oro Valley’s Code RED Emergency Alert System at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BF3109484564.
Questions from residents in the area should be directed to 351-FIRE (3473)
Pima County Emergency Alert information can be found here:
Find out more about the Ready, Set, Go program here:
The fire remained active overnight on downhill slopes. With expected winds, hot temperatures and low humidity on Thursday fire activity is expected to increase.
Fire crews will work Thursday to hold the fire perimeter and continue building fire lines with support from aerial resources.
Air Resource Advisors from the Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program continue to monitor the area. Smoke sensitive groups should take appropriate precautions. Daily smoke outlook reports are available at https://wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlooks/EasternArizona.
Fire managers are in close coordination with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality regarding smoke impacts of the Bighorn Fire, and an Air Quality Advisor has been assigned to the unit. Affected communities should remain aware of smoke advisories and conditions. Learn more HERE.
The fire was ignited by lightning in the Coronado National Forest late Friday, June 5.
Catalina State Park is closed. Trails in the area will close without notice due to fire activity. Please be aware that the following trails are impacted by the fire: Romero Canyon, Pusch Peak, Pima Canyon, Finger Rock, Pontatoc, Pontatoc Ridge, and Linda Vista. You can view the entire closure order HERE.
A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire area. Two unlawful drone incursions have occurred since the fire ignited on June 5, illegally interfering with the efforts of firefighters to extinguish a fire. Doing so can result in a significant fine or a mandatory court appearance.
419 personnel
Resources: Seven hotshot crews, two Type two hand crews, 14 Type three engines, one Type four engine, 12 Type six engines, four Type one helicopters, one Type two helicopter, two Type three helicopter, 10 water tenders
The Tortolita Fire, which was burning west of Catalina and Saddlebrooke and north of Oro Valley, is 100 percent contained at of 3:15 p.m. Thursday, according to State Forestry.
The final acreage was 3,140.
The Tortolita Fire began Friday night, north of Oro Valley, after a thunderstorm moved across the Tortolita Mountains.
