FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monsoon season off to a quiet start

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -It is going to be a quiet start to the monsoon with a slight chance for showers tomorrow, mainly for areas east of Tucson. We will continue to track our wildfire conditions along with hot, dry and breezy weather.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies with overnight lows in the lower-70s.
TOMORROW: First day of the monsoon! 10 percent chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mainly sunny skies with a high of 104F. Breezy afternoon.
TUESDAY: A high of a 104F is expected under mainly sunny skies. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 102F. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 102F.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 105F.
