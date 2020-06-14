FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monsoon season off to a quiet start

KOLD Sunday June 14 Forecast
By Jaclyn Selesky | June 14, 2020 at 5:55 PM MST - Updated June 14 at 5:55 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -It is going to be a quiet start to the monsoon with a slight chance for showers tomorrow, mainly for areas east of Tucson. We will continue to track our wildfire conditions along with hot, dry and breezy weather.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies with overnight lows in the lower-70s.

TOMORROW: First day of the monsoon! 10 percent chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mainly sunny skies with a high of 104F. Breezy afternoon.

TUESDAY: A high of a 104F is expected under mainly sunny skies. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 102F. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 102F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 105F.

