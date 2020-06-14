UPDATE: Summerhaven, Mount Lemmon residents told to get set to evacuate due to Bighorn Fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials said the Bighorn Fire is at 12,345 acres with 11 percent containment as of late Sunday, June 14.
At 7 p.m. Sunday, residents of Mount Lemmon and Summerhaven were told to get set to evacuate due to the fire.
The set area is Mount Lemmon, Mount Bigelows Organization Ridge Road and that includes Summerhaven.
Catalina Highway has been closed to the public, but it will remain open to residents and business owners.
“There is significant danger in the below area from the Bighorn Fire,” officials said in a news release.
Ready, Set, Go is the state’s evacuation alert system. The three steps encourage Arizonans to get READY by preparing now for what threatens their community, to be SET by maintaining awareness of significant danger, and to GO, to evacuate immediately when the danger is current and life-threatening.
Officials said residents who can get out of the area voluntarily should.
Officials have said the Bighorn Fire is very complex based on the weather and terrain, which is making it so hard to deal with.
Also on Sunday, the evacuation order for an area near Catalina that was declared on Friday was moved back to “SET." The general boundaries of the evacuation zone were the Forest Service boundary on the south and east. Southerland Trail on the west, and Rollins Road on the north.
Residents who evacuated may return to their homes but should know that fire will appear close. Crews will be in the area and everyone should remain alert of their surroundings.
The surrounding area south of East Hawser St. and east of North Lago del Oro Parkway, including Catalina Regional Park are under a "SET - Be Alert” notice.
SET evacuation notices for portions of the Catalina Foothills and Oro Valley also remain in place as of Sunday night.
If you have animals and are affected by the evacuation notices, the Pima Animal Care Center has plans to board animals.
Pima County residents are urged to sign up to receive emergency alerts at https://emergencyalerts.pima.gov/. You can sign up for Oro Valley’s Code RED Emergency Alert System at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BF3109484564.
Questions from residents in the area should be directed to 351-FIRE (3473)
The fire was ignited by lightning in the Coronado National Forest late Friday, June 5.
Catalina State Park is closed. Trails in the area will close without notice due to fire activity. Please be aware that the following trails are impacted by the fire: Romero Canyon, Pusch Peak, Pima Canyon, Finger Rock, Pontatoc, Pontatoc Ridge, and Linda Vista. You can view the entire closure order HERE.
Large portions of the Coronado National Forest, Santa Catalina Ranger District near the fire are restricted. View the closure order and map HERE.
A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire area. Two unlawful drone incursions have occurred since the fire ignited on June 5, illegally interfering with the efforts of firefighters to extinguish a fire. Doing so can result in a significant fine or a mandatory court appearance.
560 personnel
Resources: 6 hotshot crews, 5 Type 2 hand crews, 1 Type 1 engine, 21 Type 3 engines, 1 Type 4 engine, 19 Type 6 engines, 4 Type 1 helicopters, 1 Type 2 helicopter, 2 Type 3 helicopters, 11 water tenders
