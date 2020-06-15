Country superstar Garth Brooks coming to Tucson, kind of

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson, this will not be one of those unanswered prayers!
Country superstar Garth Brooks is putting on his summer concert tour and COVID-19 won’t be able to stop you from enjoying the show.
Encore Live presents Garth Brooks A Drive-In Concert Experience will be shown at more than 300 drive-thru theaters across the country, including four in Arizona.
The only spot in southern Arizona to catch the show is the Tucson Dragway Drive In, which is located at 12000 South Houghton Road.
The show is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 27. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, June 19.
Other locations in Arizona include:
