FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and dry through the week!

By Stephanie Waldref | June 15, 2020 at 4:34 AM MST - Updated June 15 at 4:34 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We will have an elevated fire threat across southern Arizona. By Monday, we will see a slight increase in moisture with a 10% chance for isolated showers and storms. With that, we will be watching out for the threat of lightning and gusty winds.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 104F. 10% chance for isolated storms.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: A high of a 102F is expected under sunny skies. Gusty winds.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 102F. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 102F. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 1014. Light breeze.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 104F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 105F.

