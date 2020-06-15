FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and dry through the week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We will have an elevated fire threat across southern Arizona. By Monday, we will see a slight increase in moisture with a 10% chance for isolated showers and storms. With that, we will be watching out for the threat of lightning and gusty winds.
MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 104F. 10% chance for isolated storms.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: A high of a 102F is expected under sunny skies. Gusty winds.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 102F. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 102F. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 1014. Light breeze.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 104F.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 105F.
