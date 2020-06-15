Residents of Mount Lemmon and Summerhaven prepare to evacuate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Residents of Mount Lemmon and Summerhaven prepared to evacuate if needed due to the Bighorn Fire on Monday.
Doug Biggers owns a cabin in Soldier Camp about 2 miles from Summerhaven. He said his cabin burnt down in the Aspen Fire in 2003.
"I mean our cabin was just a smoldering pile and everywhere 360 degrees it was black and smoking,” Biggers said. “It was just unbelievable."
He has rebuilt his cabin and now has some concerns the Bighorn Fire May spread to his home again.
“This skyline is such a refuge,” he said. “I just can’t imagine Tucson without it and that’s what really breaks my heart thinking about the worst case scenario.”
He said the area has recovered and the forest has regrown around his cabin from the Aspen Fire. Biggers said it’s concerning what would happen if the area was to burn again.
It's this place up here. It's this sky island that's just so singular and irreplaceable and in our lifetimes, if it burns, we are never going to see it restore like it is right now.
Catalina Highway is closed to the public, but is open to residents and business owners.
