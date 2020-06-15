UPDATE: Bighorn Fire grows to 14,675 acres; Summerhaven, Mt. Lemmon residents in ‘SET’ alert status

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials said the Bighorn Fire is at 14,675 acres with 22 percent containment as of Monday, June 15.
Residents of Mt. Lemmon and Summerhaven were advised on Sunday, June 14, to get “SET” to evacuate. This advisory status remains in effect on Monday morning.
The set area includes Mt. Lemmon, Mt. Bigelow Organization Ridge Road and Summerhaven.
Catalina Highway is closed to the public, but it will remain open to residents and business owners.
On Monday morning, authorities said some fire personnel were headed to Summerhaven. Firefighters are building from the preparatory work done by the community and the Forest Service, ensuring existing fire breaks are clear and that defensible space is maintained. Crews and equipment will be working north toward the town of Oracle, scouting for containment features and identifying values at risk.
Overnight, active fire in Romero and Cargodera Canyons burned together and continued to push to the north and east. With this spread to the higher elevations comes a transition in fuel type, moving from grasses and brush up to chaparral. Smoke from these heavier fuels will be very visible Monday.
Fire in Ventana Canyon is expected to slowly back down the canyon where crews are confident the existing fire line will hold. Firefighters are building line extending east from the southern edge of the fire to protect communities, should the fire move in that direction.
Ready, Set, Go is the state’s evacuation alert system. The three steps encourage Arizonans to get READY by preparing now for what threatens their community, to be SET by maintaining awareness of significant danger, and to GO, to evacuate immediately when the danger is current and life-threatening.
Evacuation Notices:
- Mt. Lemmon and Mt. Bigelow are in “SET – Be Alert” status north of Organization Ridge Road Area, including Summerhaven.
- SET notices for portions of the Catalina Foothills, Golder Ranch and Oro Valley remain in place.
Residents are urged to sign up to receive emergency alerts at myalerts.pima.gov.
Visit pima.gov/bighorn for the most up-to-date information on evacuation notices and county resources.
For a searchable map of the zones, please go HERE.
If you have animals and are affected by the evacuation notices, the Pima Animal Care Center has plans to board animals.
You can sign up for Oro Valley’s Code RED Emergency Alert System at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BF3109484564.
Questions from residents in the area should be directed to 351-FIRE (3473)
Pima County Emergency Alert information can be found here: https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2femergencyalerts.pima.gov%2f&c=E,1,l5rvYo3nLF1YDdhio-XahVkN7SNrWyEchojWRzntHGNskkUuBXwDHDUy02BUcrALWKMKFNzE5u5TiYf2TFuErf0zecnYBM5wPExR_huRi7oqMp4e3mHC8Q,,&typo=1
Find out more about the Ready, Set, Go program here: https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fein.az.gov%2fready-set-go&c=E,1,MYJExUHgAueSeS30RjGtNnozn2_LRYI5zFsV_GlfNb6SbEDBPFuq8rCo5bL5loBJA9tP6Yxy_XMSMW03JYW3kjEg63YXcqywbpTh2yNZt_W3GQ32A-QFd3o,&typo=1
The fire was ignited by lightning in the Coronado National Forest late Friday, June 5.
Catalina State Park is closed. Trails in the area will close without notice due to fire activity. Please be aware that the following trails are impacted by the fire: Romero Canyon, Pusch Peak, Pima Canyon, Finger Rock, Pontatoc, Pontatoc Ridge, and Linda Vista. You can view the entire closure order HERE.
Large portions of the Coronado National Forest, Santa Catalina Ranger District near the fire are restricted. View the closure order and map HERE.
A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire area. Two unlawful drone incursions have occurred since the fire ignited on June 5, illegally interfering with the efforts of firefighters to extinguish a fire. Doing so can result in a significant fine or a mandatory court appearance.
633 personnel
Resources: 6 hotshot crews, 5 Type 2 hand crews, 1 Type 1 engine, 26 Type 3 engines, 1 Type 4 engine, 26 Type 6 engines, 4 Type 1 helicopters, 1 Type 2 helicopter, 2 Type 3 helicopters, 11 water tenders, 7 bulldozers.
