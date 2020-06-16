Desert Museum to reopen on June 16

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 16 following guidance from the CDC and Pima County.
The Desert Museum will begin a phased reopening approach with temporary modifications to allow guests to visit in a safe manner.
“We couldn’t be happier to welcome our beloved members and guests back to the outdoor experiences and connections to the Sonoran Desert that can only be found at the Desert Museum,” said Craig Ivanyi, Executive Director. “In preparation for your return, we have implemented a variety of new policies and procedures, and made many modifications to create the safest experience possible.”
· All guests, including members, must reserve tickets in advance
· Face masks are highly encouraged (for ages 2 and older based on CDC recommendations) - masks are required in certain outdoor spaces
· Guests are asked to adhere to physical distancing guidelines
· To minimize contact, it is encouraged to download a Museum map online before a visit
· The Museum urges guests to bring their own reusable water bottle as traditional water fountains must be eliminated unless touchless
· Limiting daily attendance and requiring reservations with timed entry
· Closing certain exhibits and modifying others
· One-way traffic in certain areas
· Encouraging face masks for guests and requiring masks for staff members
· Increasing sanitation procedures
· Social distancing reminders around the Museum
Guests will have access to most exhibits. Certain indoor features will be closed (Packrat Playhouse), while others will be modified (Stingray Touch). Food and beverages will be available onsite.
Summer hours are the same. For more information on the phased reopening, click HERE.
