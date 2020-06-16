Drivers asked to slow down after vehicle crash almost injures workers on northeast side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drivers are asked to slow down while driving through a Tucson Water project on the north side of Tanque Verde Road near Woodland Avenue after a crash came close to injuring workers.
Tucson Water says there are no lane restrictions in place, as the work is being done north of the roadway, in the right-of-way, however, traffic control signs asking to reduce speed are in place as a safety measure for workers at the site.
Many drivers are speeding through the work zone and Tucson Water says there have been at least two crashes, one that came very close to injuring workers on the site.
Tucson Water is asking drivers in the area to exercise caution as they drive through the construction zone out of consideration to the workers at the site.
