FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some moisture is moving in to kick off the first day of Monsoon!! With that moisture, we do have an isolated storm chance in Tucson, but most activity will be in Cochise and Graham counties. We’ll be watching out for the threat of lightning and gusty winds with these storms. After today, moisture levels steadily fall leaving us with breezy and hot conditions for the rest of the week.