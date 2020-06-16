FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some moisture is moving in to kick off the first day of Monsoon!! With that moisture, we do have an isolated storm chance in Tucson, but most activity will be in Cochise and Graham counties. We’ll be watching out for the threat of lightning and gusty winds with these storms. After today, moisture levels steadily fall leaving us with breezy and hot conditions for the rest of the week.
TUESDAY: A high of a 103F is expected under sunny skies. Winds from the SW at 15-20 mph with gusts around 30 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 102F. Windy.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 102F. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 1014. Light breeze.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 102F.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.
MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 104F.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.