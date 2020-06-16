GO: Mt. Lemmon/ Mt. Bigelow north of Organization Ridge Road, including Summerhaven, told to evacuate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have ordered the evacuation of Mt. Lemmon/ Mt. Bigelow north of Organization Ridge Road, including Summerhaven.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will be going door to door to make contact with those affected residents who may not have received the message.
Refer to the interactive map at http://bit.ly/PCBigHornFire
An evacuation center is open at Sahuaro High School, 545 N Camino Seco in Tucson.
Large animal sheltering will be done at Rillito Racetrack, 4502 North 1st Avenue in Tucson.
Pima Animal Care Center will also be housing pets, the after-hours number is (520) 724-5900 and press 4. The daytime line is (520) 724-5961. More information can be found at: https://webcms.pima.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=169&pageId=582546
Officials said the Bighorn Fire is “at around 15,805 acres” with 30 percent containment as of Tuesday, June 16.
During a morning press briefing, forestry officials said the fire had burned east overnight through Romero Pass. There was also fire high in the west fork of Sabino Canyon; and Game and Fish personnel are busy working to save some at-risk wildlife and “endangered fish.”
Fire crews were moved to Sumerhaven and Mt. Lemmon to do prep work for the possibility that fire could head in that direction. The morning objective of other crews and the aerial attack is to set fire lines and minimize the fire severity. An intense burn leaves a scar that is prone to flooding when monsoon storms produce heavy rains in the area.
Officials closed Sabino and Bear canyons on Monday, Heidi Schewel of the U.S. Forest Service said.
Catalina Highway is closed to the public, but it will remain open to residents and business owners.
Ready, Set, Go is the state’s evacuation alert system. The three steps encourage Arizonans to get READY by preparing now for what threatens their community, to be SET by maintaining awareness of significant danger, and to GO, to evacuate immediately when the danger is current and life-threatening.
Evacuation Notices:
- Mt. Lemmon and Mt. Bigelow are in “GO! – Evacuate” status north of Organization Ridge Road Area, including Summerhaven.
- SET notices for portions of the Catalina Foothills, Golder Ranch and Oro Valley remain in place.
Residents are urged to sign up to receive emergency alerts at myalerts.pima.gov.
Visit pima.gov/bighorn for the most up-to-date information on evacuation notices and county resources.
For a searchable map of the zones, please go HERE.
If you have animals and are affected by the evacuation notices, the Pima Animal Care Center has plans to board animals.
You can sign up for Oro Valley’s Code RED Emergency Alert System at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BF3109484564.
Questions from residents in the area should be directed to 351-FIRE (3473)
Pima County Emergency Alert information can be found here: https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2femergencyalerts.pima.gov%2f&c=E,1,l5rvYo3nLF1YDdhio-XahVkN7SNrWyEchojWRzntHGNskkUuBXwDHDUy02BUcrALWKMKFNzE5u5TiYf2TFuErf0zecnYBM5wPExR_huRi7oqMp4e3mHC8Q,,&typo=1
Find out more about the Ready, Set, Go program here: https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fein.az.gov%2fready-set-go&c=E,1,MYJExUHgAueSeS30RjGtNnozn2_LRYI5zFsV_GlfNb6SbEDBPFuq8rCo5bL5loBJA9tP6Yxy_XMSMW03JYW3kjEg63YXcqywbpTh2yNZt_W3GQ32A-QFd3o,&typo=1
The fire was ignited by lightning in the Coronado National Forest late Friday, June 5.
Sabino Canyon Recreation Area is closed. Bear Canyon is closed.
Catalina State Park is closed. Trails in the area will close without notice due to fire activity. Please be aware that the following trails are impacted by the fire: Romero Canyon, Pusch Peak, Pima Canyon, Finger Rock, Pontatoc, Pontatoc Ridge, and Linda Vista. You can view the entire closure order HERE.
Large portions of the Coronado National Forest, Santa Catalina Ranger District near the fire are restricted. View the closure order and map HERE.
A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire area. Two unlawful drone incursions have occurred since the fire ignited on June 5, illegally interfering with the efforts of firefighters to extinguish a fire. Doing so can result in a significant fine or a mandatory court appearance.
729 personnel
Three minor heat-related illnesses
Resources: 7 hotshot crews, 8 Type 2 hand crews, 4 Type 1 engine, 27 Type 3 engines, 1 Type 4 engine, 25 Type 6 engines, 4 Type 1 helicopters, 1 Type 2 helicopter, 2 Type 3 helicopters, 9 water tenders, 6 bulldozers.
