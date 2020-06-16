Rocky Point welcomes tourists following COVID-19 closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Puerto Penasco Mayor Kiko Munro announced the popular tourist destination will start welcoming visitors after weeks of closing because of the COVID-19 crisis.
The announcement came in a Facebook post from Munro on Monday, June 15. Travelers with reservations will only be admitted once they go through the city’s re-entry protocol.
The small city located in the northern part of Sonora, Mexico is a hot spot for travelers in the Southwest. Since the coronavirus pandemic hit cities all over the world, Puerto Penasco — also known as Rocky Point — was no different. It closed the city to all except residents earlier this year.
