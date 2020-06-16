Tucson Water repairs two main-line water breaks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Water is responding to two main line water breaks as of Tuesday, June 16.
The breaks are on Ajo Way between Randolph, and Palo Verde roads eastbound. Tucson Water has not provided a time that the project will be completed by.
Expect delays for an extended period of time as they dig up the roadway to locate and repair the break. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible while the road is closed for repairs.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.