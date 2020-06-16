UPDATE: Bighorn Fire grows to near 15,805 acres; crews focus on minimizing ‘fire severity’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials said the Bighorn Fire is “at around 15,805 acres” with 30 percent containment as of Tuesday, June 16.
Residents of Mt. Lemmon and Summerhaven were advised on Sunday, June 14, to get “SET” to evacuate. This advisory status remains in effect on Monday morning.
The set area includes Mt. Lemmon, Mt. Bigelow Organization Ridge Road and Summerhaven.
The fire burned east through Romero Pass overnight into Tuesday morning, but there was not much growth. A Forest Service official said the fire is probably “at around 15,000 acres," but didn’t have an updated measurement. He said there is also fire high in the west fork of Sabino Canyon and Game and Fish personnel are busy working to save some at-risk wildlife and “endangered fish.”
Fire crews are moving to Sumerhaven and Mt. Lemmon to do prep work for the possibility that fire could head in that direction. The objective of other crews and the aerial attack is to set fire lines and minimize the fire severity. An intense burn leaves a scar that is prone to flooding when monsoon storms produce heavy rains in the area.
Officials closed Sabino and Bear canyons on Monday, Heidi Schewel of the U.S. Forest Service said.
Catalina Highway is closed to the public, but it will remain open to residents and business owners.
Ready, Set, Go is the state’s evacuation alert system. The three steps encourage Arizonans to get READY by preparing now for what threatens their community, to be SET by maintaining awareness of significant danger, and to GO, to evacuate immediately when the danger is current and life-threatening.
Evacuation Notices:
- Mt. Lemmon and Mt. Bigelow are in “SET – Be Alert” status north of Organization Ridge Road Area, including Summerhaven.
- SET notices for portions of the Catalina Foothills, Golder Ranch and Oro Valley remain in place.
Residents are urged to sign up to receive emergency alerts at myalerts.pima.gov.
Visit pima.gov/bighorn for the most up-to-date information on evacuation notices and county resources.
For a searchable map of the zones, please go HERE.
If you have animals and are affected by the evacuation notices, the Pima Animal Care Center has plans to board animals.
You can sign up for Oro Valley’s Code RED Emergency Alert System at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BF3109484564.
Questions from residents in the area should be directed to 351-FIRE (3473)
Pima County Emergency Alert information can be found here: https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2femergencyalerts.pima.gov%2f&c=E,1,l5rvYo3nLF1YDdhio-XahVkN7SNrWyEchojWRzntHGNskkUuBXwDHDUy02BUcrALWKMKFNzE5u5TiYf2TFuErf0zecnYBM5wPExR_huRi7oqMp4e3mHC8Q,,&typo=1
Find out more about the Ready, Set, Go program here: https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fein.az.gov%2fready-set-go&c=E,1,MYJExUHgAueSeS30RjGtNnozn2_LRYI5zFsV_GlfNb6SbEDBPFuq8rCo5bL5loBJA9tP6Yxy_XMSMW03JYW3kjEg63YXcqywbpTh2yNZt_W3GQ32A-QFd3o,&typo=1
The fire was ignited by lightning in the Coronado National Forest late Friday, June 5.
Sabino Canyon Recreation Area is closed. Bear Canyon is closed.
Catalina State Park is closed. Trails in the area will close without notice due to fire activity. Please be aware that the following trails are impacted by the fire: Romero Canyon, Pusch Peak, Pima Canyon, Finger Rock, Pontatoc, Pontatoc Ridge, and Linda Vista. You can view the entire closure order HERE.
Large portions of the Coronado National Forest, Santa Catalina Ranger District near the fire are restricted. View the closure order and map HERE.
A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire area. Two unlawful drone incursions have occurred since the fire ignited on June 5, illegally interfering with the efforts of firefighters to extinguish a fire. Doing so can result in a significant fine or a mandatory court appearance.
729 personnel
Three minor heat-related illnesses
Resources: 7 hotshot crews, 8 Type 2 hand crews, 4 Type 1 engine, 27 Type 3 engines, 1 Type 4 engine, 25 Type 6 engines, 4 Type 1 helicopters, 1 Type 2 helicopter, 2 Type 3 helicopters, 9 water tenders, 6 bulldozers.
