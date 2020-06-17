Bush Fire jumps to more than 89,000 acres, containment at 5%

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ -- The Bush Fire burning in the Tonto National Forest is up to more than 89,000 acres and is 5% contained as of Wednesday, June 17.
Officials said strong winds and high temperatures Wednesday could make the fire spread more quickly.
A southwest wind will push afternoon smoke further east, away from Payson, and more likely impact Pleasant Valley, Heber-Overgaard, and drift over the four corners region.
The Bush Fire began Saturday afternoon in the Tonto National Forest near the Beeline Highway northeast of Fountain Hills.
People living in Tonto Basin, Punkin Center, Sunflower and Apache Lake have been told to evacuate.
Meantime, Jake’s Corner has been placed on a “pre-evacuation status.” Residents have been urged to get ready by packing a ‘go bag’ which includes items like, prescriptions, important documents, money, clothing, food, and other essential items.
“The fire growth is being driven by hot, dry and windy conditions and an excess of grass and brush growth,” fire officials said Sunday night. In fact, we’re told this fire has been moving much faster than other recent fires because of the high winds.
Hundreds of people living in the Tonto Basin and Punkin Center are currently under evacuation orders. That means:
- Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.
- If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand emergency services may not be able to assist you further.
- Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas.
The Red Cross set up a shelter at Lee Kornegay School in Miami. But the pandemic has meant changes for evacuees. No one is allowed to stay overnight in shelters anymore. Officials will need to pay for lodging for those forced from their homes. The shelter is set up for rest, food and water only. People are screened as they enter, and masks are mandatory.
The evacuation order includes hundreds of people living on both sides of the highway and both sides of the creek.
Find your relocation area HERE.
State fire agencies created an official Facebook page to help keep people informed with the latest updates on the Bush Fire.
So far, no structures have been damaged or threatened.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.