Dutch Bros Tucson closes store for deep cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An employee of Dutch Bros Tucson tested positive for COVID-19 and the franchise has closed the doors of one location to undergo a deep cleaning.
The company said it began closing procedures immediately after learning about the positive test and decided to temporarily close the building while a third party deep cleans the premises.
The shop affected is located at 5690 W. Cortaro Farms Road.
The employee took the coronavirus test on Sunday, June 14, and received the positive results on Tuesday, June 16; they have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days.
“We are also coordinating with public health officials to confirm our protocols not only meet, but exceed, expectations,” the company said in a news release on their website.
