FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple digits this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Expect sunny skies and high temperatures this week.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies with overnight lows in the upper 60s.
TOMORROW: Sunny skies with a high of 100F. Light breeze in the afternoon.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 102F.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 104F.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 106F.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 107F.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 108F.
