FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple digits this week

By Lisa Villegas | June 17, 2020 at 5:42 PM MST - Updated June 17 at 5:42 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Expect sunny skies and high temperatures this week.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Sunny skies with a high of 100F. Light breeze in the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 102F.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 104F.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 106F.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 107F.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 108F.

