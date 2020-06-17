City of Tucson expected to require masks in public starting Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday he will allow local governments to implement their own mask and face covering policies and method of enforcement.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero has been outspoken about wanting to make a city-wide mask requirement.
Romero tweeted out she is going to make an emergency proclamation on Thursday, June 18.
Pima County officials have an emergency meeting set for Friday and requiring masks will be discussed.
Mayor Ed Honea of Marana said he does not plan to mandate requiring masks in public.
The Mayor of Oro Valley, Joe Winfield, said he supports making a mask requirement and plans to discuss further with his council members.
"Given the increase in community spread that wearing masks by the public would be a very important action for the governor to take," Winfield said.
He said a state-wide mandate may not be necessary, but believes Oro Valley citizens would follow a local requirement if needed.
"Our median age is 50 plus, so we're a bit older than some of the surrounding communities on average," Winfield said. "I think this overall would be received well."
Honea said he supports people wearing masks but doesn't plan to require them in public places.
"I don't know who would police the mask wearing and no matter where you are there's going to be that percentage, a third or 40% that won't wear them," he said.
In the difference of opinions there is agreement on the purpose of masks.
"The idea of a mask is to protect each other and ultimately that's what we're trying to do," Winfield said.
Honea said wearing a mask helps others from getting exposed to COVID-19.
"It protects the person you're coming in contact with more than yourself," he said. "I always say if you're coming in close contact with someone wear a mask.
Ultimately, Honea said compromise is what's needed.
“One group is saying shut everything down and the other group is saying open everything back up and the true answer is in the middle,” Honea said.
