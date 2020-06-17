Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb tests positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb announced Wednesday, June 17, he has tested positive for COVID-19.
The announcement came in a public post on his department’s official Facebook page. Lamb said he discovered he had the disease once he was tested before meeting with the president.
“On Tuesday, I was called to join the President at the White House. As is protocol, all visitors are screened for the virus. While still asymptomatic, I tested positive for the COVID-19,” his post read.
Lamb said he believes he might have come in contact with an infected individual at a campaign event he held Saturday, June 13. So far, he has been asymptomatic and will self-isolate at home for the next two weeks.
Officials with the Pinal County Health Department are getting in touch with anyone Lamb may have come in contact with in the last few days, he post stated.
