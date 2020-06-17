UPDATE: Oracle under “SET-Be Alert” status after Bighorn Fire reaches nearly 24,000 acres

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Bighorn Fire has grown to 23,892 acres and remains at 40 percent containment on Wednesday, June 17.
The evacuation order for Mount Lemmon, Mount Bigelow and Summerhaven remains in effect.
Trico Electric Cooperative has turned off its generator and shut off power to Mt. Lemmon effective 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday June 17. This shutdown may effect areas that are outside of established evacuation zones.
Trico will provide updates at www.trico.coop and on social media.
The Pima County Office of Emergency Management and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced that the Oro Valley area from Catalina State Park south to Magee Road, and the Tucson foothills area between First Avenue and Alvernon Way have both been downgraded to “READY - Prepare Now.” They were previously in the “SET - Be Alert” stage. All residents who evacuated from these areas may return to their residences. Officials advise that returning residents should maintain vigilance and be aware of the hazards that can threaten your community.
Those areas previously in the “SET” stage of alert and not mentioned above will remain in the same status. The current alert status of each area is listed below.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department went door to door on Tuesday, June 16, to make contact with those affected Mt. Lemmon residents who may not have received the message to evacuate.
The blaze was ignited by lightning in the Coronado National Forest late Friday, June 5.
A Red Flag Warning will be in place Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Helicopters and air tankers were scheduled to be out in full force Wednesday morning before high winds in the forecast could possibly limit their use in the afternoon.
Crews conducted burnout operations on Tuesday evening near the community of Summerhaven around Radio Ridge and the Mt. Lemmon Sky Center. They will continue firing operations this morning as weather allows. Crews are also reinforcing fire line around the community and creating defensible space around homes and businesses.
Fire is established along Samaniego Ridge, and crews are closely monitoring activity around the communities of Saddlebrooke and East Golder Ranch. Firefighters are prepared to engage the fire if it begins to move down from the ridgelines.
You can see the perimeter of the fire line (pink area) in the map above.
Ready, Set, Go! is a nationwide program that educates residents about proactive measures to take before an emergency and actions to follow when communities are threatened. Learn more about the program HERE.
- If your area is set to “READY” you should prepare for threats to your community.
- If your area is put on “SET" mode, there is significant danger and you should consider voluntarily evacuating.
- When your area is put on “GO!" you should leave the area immediately.
An interactive map of the current orders for the Tucson area can be found at the top of this story or HERE.
The areas under a “GO!” order are:
- Mt. Lemmon, Mt. Bigelow, and Lower Soldier HOA north of Organization Ridge Road, including Summerhaven.
The areas under a “SET” order are:
- ORACLE: PCSO issued an alert for residents to be set and alert in case they are asked to evacuate the area.
- WILLOW CANYON: Lower Catalina Highway/Lower Mt. Lemmon communities from Organization Ridge Road to South Willow Canyon
- GOLDER RANCH: All homes and businesses west of Catalina State Park, south of Hawser Street and west of Sutherland Wash.
- FOOTHILLS II: All homes and businesses east of Alvernon Way, north of Skyline Drive and west of Rattlesnake Canyon Road.
The areas under a “READY” order are:
- ORO VALLEY: All homes and businesses east of Oracle Road, north of Magee Road and south of Broken Rock Drive.
- FOOTHILLS I: All homes and businesses north of East Ina Road, east of North First Avenue and west of Alvernon Way.
An evacuation center is open at Sahuaro High School, 545 N. Camino Seco.
For a list of resources available to residents and firefighters, go to https://www.kold.com/2020/06/12/help-available-residents-firefighters-impacted-by-bighorn-fire/
Those under evacuation orders from the fire may go there for assistance, to cool off, get snacks, and other information.
Large animal sheltering is being done at Rillito Racetrack, 4502 North 1st Avenue in Tucson.
Pima Animal Care Center is also housing pets, the after-hours number is 520-724-5900 and press 4. The daytime line is 520-724-5961. More information can be found HERE.
Residents are urged to sign up to receive emergency alerts at myalerts.pima.gov.
Visit pima.gov/bighorn for the most up-to-date information on evacuation notices and county resources.
If you have animals and are affected by the evacuation notices, the Pima Animal Care Center has plans to board animals.
You can sign up for Oro Valley’s Code RED Emergency Alert System at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BF3109484564.
Questions from residents in the area should be directed to 351-FIRE (3473)
Bighorn Fire information can be found HERE.
Pima County Emergency Alert information can be found HERE.
Find out more about the Ready, Set, Go program HERE.
Catalina Highway is closed to the public, but open to residents and business owners.
Catalina State Park is also closed, as is Sabino and Bear canyons. Most trails have also been closed. You can view the entire closure order HERE.
Large portions of the Coronado National Forest, Santa Catalina Ranger District near the fire are restricted. View the closure order and map HERE.
A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire area.
Two unlawful drone incursions have occurred since the fire ignited on June 5, illegally interfering with the efforts of firefighters to extinguish a fire. Doing so can result in a significant fine or a mandatory court appearance.
- There are 808 personnel battling the fire.
- The resources being used are : 7 hotshot crews, 8 Type 2 hand crews, 2 Type 1 engines, 27 Type 3 engines, 1 Type 4 engine, 30 Type 6 engines, 3 Type 1 helicopters, 1 Type 2 helicopter, 4 Type 3 helicopters, 12 water tenders, 6 bulldozers
- Three firefighters have been treated for minor heat-related illnesses.
