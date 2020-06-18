DACA recipients celebrate victory after Supreme Court upholds protections

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status — also known as Dreamers — are celebrating a victory today: The U.S. Supreme Court rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for young immigrants without proper documentation. Recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or DACA can continue renewing their status and working legally.
Jaime Tadeo moved from Mexico to the U.S. when he was 9 years old and has lived in Tucson ever since. He went to Sunnyside High School, Pima County Community College and now works as a senior community health education specialist. Tadeo said DACA has given him and his brothers the ability to stay and work legally.
"It's a big part of our lives that we cannot take for granted," Tadeo said. "Without DACA, it's really hard to imagine what life would've been."
Before the court’s decision, he was forced to imagine what his life would look like without the program and even considered returning to Mexico.
“To be detained just for even driving to a job that would pay me under the table for not having a Social Security number so there are all these factors I would have to take into consideration if I didn’t have a legal status here,” he said.
Tadeo said his feelings of uncertainty have washed away for now but the relief may only be temporary. Immigration attorney Billy Peard said the ruling, “is not the end of the story,” but will allow current DACA recipients to continue renewing their status for now.
"This is kind of a midway point if you will in the story," Peard said. "It's a decision that clarifies things in the meantime temporarily and of course everything will decide on what congress does and who the next president is."
Tadeo said he recognizes there's a long road ahead and his fight is not over.
"A lot of work to be done whether to lobby or to help with campaigns to elect people that would have our back to get to that immigration reform that's really needed," he said.
Keep Tucson Together, a non-profit working to stop deportation, has helped about 3,000 local dreamers apply for the program since the start of DACA in 2012.
