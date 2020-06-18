FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and breezy conditions persist

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday, June 18
By Jaclyn Selesky | June 18, 2020 at 4:45 AM MST - Updated June 18 at 5:10 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry and breezy conditions Thursday with gusts between 20-25 mph. Tucson is under a very high fire threat, and areas in Cochise county will see extreme fire threat conditions. Seasonable temperatures with a high of 100.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 100. Light breeze in the afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the upper-60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 101.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 102.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 104.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 106.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 107.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 108.

