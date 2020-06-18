FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and breezy conditions persist

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry and breezy conditions Thursday with gusts between 20-25 mph. Tucson is under a very high fire threat, and areas in Cochise county will see extreme fire threat conditions. Seasonable temperatures with a high of 100.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 100. Light breeze in the afternoon.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the upper-60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 101.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 102.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 104.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 106.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 107.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 108.
