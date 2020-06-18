Former Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen pleads guilty in adoption fraud scheme

Petersen was arrested in October 2019 in connection with the adoption fraud allegations. He was facing charges human smuggling, sale of a child, fraud, forgery and conspiracy to commit money laundering in Arizona, Arkansas and Utah. Public court documents showed that Petersen had been involved in adoptions of Marshallese babies as far back as 2005, well before he was appointed to the position of county assessor in 2013. Petersen won a special election in 2014 and was re-elected to the office in 2016.