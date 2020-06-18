Local restaurant returns to takeout only, experts say others may follow suit

“Based on [Gov. Ducey’s announcement allowing local governments to implement mask-wearing policies] and what’s been happening with the reporting of the surge [of COVID-19 cases] that we are seeing, especially making national news, I think a lot of people are going to be evaluating what they are doing,” said Isabel Georgelos, the Interim President & CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “We may feel ‘Oh my gosh, we are headed backwards’, but the truth is, the balance is between commerce and safety and health.”