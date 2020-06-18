Missing vulnerable adult: PCSD looking to locate 87-year-old man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - PCSD is currently searching for 87-year-old John Miskell who was last seen in the 2800 block of S Camino Ortega around 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Miskell can be described as 5′7′‘, has brown eyes and gray hair, wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.
PCSD says Miskell can be seen driving in a light blue 2013 Toyota Prius with AZ license number: AZK0088
Anyone with information on the location of John Miskell is asked to call 911.
