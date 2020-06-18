President Donald Trump to visit Arizona Tuesday, June 23

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- President Donald Trump is coming to Arizona for a visit Tuesday, June 23.
The group “Students for Trump” will host the president for a live, in-person address to America’s youth.
The event will be held at Dream City Church in Phoenix Tuesday afternoon.
Students for Trump, which had been publicizing the visit for weeks, tweeted out the confirmation Thursday, June 18.
Special guests at the event are expected to be:
- Congressman Dan Bishop (R-N.C.)
- Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ)
- Governor Mike Parson (R-MO)
- Congressman Jody Hice (R-GA)
- Congressman Andy Biggs (R-AZ)
- Governor Doug Ducey (R-AZ)
President Trump told reporters a few weeks ago that he planned to resume his political rallies around the country.
Trump's campaign had originally drawn up plans to restart rallies in July, but it pushed up the timeline as more states started reopening their economies and as big crowds have taken part in demonstrations across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
According to CNN, Trump’s campaign believed crowds at recent protests have opened the door to events like rallies, despite the warnings from public health officials that social distancing, facial coverings and limited public interaction are still necessary to prevent a second spike of the virus.
