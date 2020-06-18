Screams, trail of blood, speeding car lead to arrest of two in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Screams, a speeding car and a trail of blood resulted in the arrest of two people on murder charges in Tucson.
The Tucson Police Department Damon Cyrus Lewis and Patricia Andrea Salcido were arrested after a man and women were found beaten in the 1900 block of West Calle Campan De Plata on Tuesday, June 16.
Lewis, 40, was booked on the charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and aggravated robbery.
Salcido, 33, is facing charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.
The investigation began when officers were contacted about a suspicious vehicle in an alley behind a neighborhood.
Residents told officers they had heard screaming coming from a desert area near their home.
The TPD said officers saw a speeding car leaving the scene when they arrived.
Officers found two victims -- a man and a woman -- in the desert. Both had knife wounds.
The man, 36-year-old Eugene Rios, died on the scene. The woman suffered serious injuries.
The TPD said officers saw Salcido walking out of the desert area and they detained her.
The vehicle that sped away was later found in the 1700 block of West Dragoon. Officers found Lewis in the same area.
A witness told officers they saw Lewis taking off clothes and blood was allegedly found in the vehicle and on Lewis.
Detectives said they believe others may have been at the scene during the attack. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.
