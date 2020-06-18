4th of July fireworks postponed in Oro Valley; other events cancelled

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Due to the ongoing Bighorn Fire, the Town of Oro Valley has postponed its July 4th fireworks show.
A new date for the fireworks has not been determined, but the town will make an announcement once a new date for the fireworks has been scheduled.
“The timing for the fireworks just isn’t right. We are thankful for our partner, Golder Ranch Fire District, and all that they do,” said Town Manager Mary Jacobs. “We understand it may disappointing for our residents, but at this time it’s best to ensure everyone’s safety and keep our resources focused on the fires in the region. As for a make-up date, the town will find a time later this year when we can all come together as a community and safely celebrate our nation’s birthday.”
The town had planned to launch the fireworks at Naranja Park on July 4th. No onsite spectators were to be permitted in the park during the fireworks, and the town had already cancelled its July 4th celebration activities.
“The safety of the public and of our firefighters is our number one priority. We are hopeful that our community will be able to celebrate in a fun and unique way, while putting safety first this summer,” said Golder Ranch Fire Chief Randy Karrer.
Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and concerns about its spread and the ability to maintain social distancing at large events, the town’s Parks and Recreation Department has cancelled its Movies on the Lawn series—slated to begin Saturday, June 20. This cancellation also includes the movies scheduled on Saturday, July 18 and Saturday, August 14. The town is looking into rescheduling the movies as drive-in movies. Stay tuned for details!
The town has also cancelled the Round up at the Ranch 2020 5k run/walk scheduled for Sunday, July 19.
Visit www.orovalleyaz.gov to review the town’s calendar of events.
