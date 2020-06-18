UPDATE: Bighorn Fire grows to 31,208 acres

The OEM and Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced earlier Wednesday that the Oro Valley area from Catalina State Park south to Magee Road, and the Tucson foothills area between First Avenue and Alvernon Way have both been downgraded to “READY - Prepare Now.” They were previously in the “SET - Be Alert” stage. All residents who evacuated from these areas may return to their residences. Officials advise that returning residents should maintain vigilance and be aware of the hazards that can threaten your community.