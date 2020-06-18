U.S. Customs and Border Protection seize 111 pounds of fentanyl at Port of San Luis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, officers seized nearly 111 pounds of fentanyl on Tuesday from a U.S. citizen when she attempted to enter the United States through the Port of San Luis.
This seizure is one of the largest seizures of fentanyl in Arizona.
CBP Officers discovered more than 80 packages of drugs concealed within the vehicle’s gas tank driven by a 43-year-old woman. Following an alert by a CBP narcotics detection canine, CBP officers seized approximately 111 pounds of fentanyl, with an estimated value of approximately $1.25 million.
San Luis Port Director John Schwamm lauded his staff for this record breaking drug seizure and arrest. “I applaud our CBP officers for preventing this dangerous drug from entering our communities. They work extremely hard, day and night, to keep America safe even during these unprecedented times.”
The driver of the vehicle was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, while the vehicle and the drugs were processed for seizure.
