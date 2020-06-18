Winners of $410M Mega Millions jackpot claim prize

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A married couple from Glendale, Ariz., came forward to claim their $410 million jackpot.
The two wish to remain anonymous, but did share some information about themselves. He is 70 and she is 63. They have been playing the lottery regularly for 38 years.
They chose their own numbers, based on family birthdays.
“My birthday is next month, and my left hand had been itching for two weeks, which meant money was coming my way,” she said. “I also found a shiny new heads-up penny just before I bought our tickets, so I just knew I’d be lucky.”
He said he still can’t believe they won.
“I feel lighter now and it’s incredible to know that there will never be another bill that I can’t pay,” he said.
Now that they’ve won, the couple plans to pay off their mortgage, set aside enough money to provide for their children and grandchildren, and invest and enjoy the rest.
They chose the lump-sum cash option, which is worth $319.9 million, less approximately $76.8 million in federal taxes and $15.3 million to the state of Arizona, for an estimated payout of $227.8 million.
The couple purchased the winning ticket at a Circle K, located at 20203 N. 67th Avenue in Glendale.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.