Tucson unveils Black Lives Matter message at City Hall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Black Lives Matter banner was unveiled at Tucson City Hall Friday, June 19.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said she did it for Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that the last enslaved black people learned they had been freed.
The banner can be seen from the west side of building, facing Interstate 10 and Sentinel Peak.
“Tucson stands in solidarity with our Black brothers and sisters across the country in fighting the systemic racism that pervades our society at all levels,” Romero said in a news release. “We are here to support, listen, and learn from the Black Lives Matter movement and our community so that we can better effect change and work for meaningful reform that closes racial, economic and social inequities.
“Now, all Tucsonans as well as visitors driving along Interstate 10 will see loud and clear where Tucson stands in this historic moment. My thanks to the Gloo Factory, SKYTEK Building Services, and City of Tucson Facilities and Communications Maintenance for making this happen.”
