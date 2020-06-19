D-M temporarily closes Finley Child Development Center after positive COVID-19 test

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Davis-Monthan Air Force Base announced on Thursday, June 18, a 48-hour closure of one of its child development centers after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.
According to information from the base, only four children are directly affected by the positive result found at the Finley Child Development Center, and their parents have been notified.
Other caregivers at Finley CDC are being tested out of an abundance of caution.
The D-M CDC has not been affected.
Families with questions can call Finley CDC at DSN 228-6648.
