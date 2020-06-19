FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Less wind and seasonal temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Less wind and seasonal temperatures on Friday. Oracle, Catalina, Oro Valley and San Manuel will see moderate air quality throughout the morning and afternoon, with good air quality for Tucson. Winds will continue to ease through the weekend along with a warming trend.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 100. Light breeze in the afternoon.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the upper-60s.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 102.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 104.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 106.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 107.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 108.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 108.
