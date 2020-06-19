Motorcyclist dies from injuries days after crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The driver of a motorcycle crash from June 13 has died from serious injuries.
The motorcyclist was identified as 56-year-old William Dale Reynolds.
Two motorcycle passengers, one woman and one man, before both were taken to Banner- UMC with life-threatening injuries.
Officials said neither were wearing helmets when the driver lost control and ran off the roadway into a desert area. A DUI officer determined that the driver was under the influence of alcohol, which may have contributed to the crash.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been made at this time.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.