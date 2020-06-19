Pima County Board of Supervisors passes mandatory face-covering ordinance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Following Gov. Doug Ducey’s order allowing local leaders to mandate their own mask policies, the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted Friday, June 19, to pass an ordinance that requires residents to wear face coverings in public spaces.
The vote passed 3-2, with Supervisor Ally Miller and Supervisor Steve Christy as the two dissenters. Supervisors Ramon Valadez, Betty Villegas and Sharon Bronson all supported the measure.
You can read the ordinance HERE. Two amendments were made during Friday’s meeting, including the age requirement.
The ordinance states that all residents over 5 years old, except those who meet certain exemption requirements, must wear masks or face coverings while in public areas. The rule goes into effect immediately.
During the board’s call to the audience, multiple people, some of them local business owners, asked supervisors to not mandate masks. Many of the people who addressed the board said requiring masks would either hinder their businesses or their way of life.
“My concern is when we start taking personal liberty away from people, where does it stop?” Tucson resident Lisa Keller said.
However, others stressed a mandatory mask policy would better protect the community.
Julia Strange, who identified herself as the vice president of community benefit at TMC Healthcare, said, as COVID-19 cases continue to climb statewide, wearing masks could help slow the spread.
“Masking policy is pro-health and pro-business as it allows many businesses to operate and continue to maintain their livelihood while implementing an evidence-based intervention that can save lives,” she said. “At TMC, one of the largest hospitals in the region, our COVID dedicated ICUs have been at capacity all week.”
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry addressed some of the audience members’ concerns about the efficacy of masks in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
“...The use of cloth masks can significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Huckelberry said.
Supervisor Ally Miller brought up the list of exemptions written into the new ordinance, that excludes certain people from the mandated face-covering policy.
However, she also challenged the science behind wearing masks to the other board members, citing an article published by Global Research, a Canadian-based website that publishes unvetted information from the public.
“I know when I try to wear a mask this happens to me: I get a headache, I get very nauseous, I get a lot of allergy symptoms just from wearing a mask,” Miller said.
Miller also questioned how the county plans to enforce the ordinance.
“We want to be extraordinarily clear that this is a public health resolution and the primary enforcement agency is a public health agency,” Huckelberry said about enforcement.
“This is not a Republican issue, this is not a Democratic issue, this is about saving lives,” Supervisor Sharon Bronson said.
