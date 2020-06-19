Police identify driver from fatal crash involving stolen motorcycle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist died following yesterdays collision on Tucson’s south side.
The motorcycle rider was identified as 41-year-old Donald L. Gibson who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash happened in the area of S. 13th Ave. and W. Dakota Dr. where officers found the motorcycle fully engulfed in flames.
Detectives said Gibson lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into the roadway where it caught fire. They said speed was a factor in the crash.
Detectives also determined the motorcycle he was riding had been reported stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
