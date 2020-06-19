Spike in COVID-19 cases leads to cancellation of Tucson Juneteenth Festival

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Traditionally, Tucson’s annual Juneteenth celebration brings a large crowd to the city.
Last year, the Tucson Juneteenth Festival took place at the Tucson Convention Center and featured entertainment, vendors, exhibits and more.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the festival but things are looking a little different.
“We were going to have an amazing festival just because it was our 50th, so we were going to go back down memory lane,” said Juneteenth board president, Valerie Stanley.
Stanley said with a spike in COVID-19 cases, the board made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event.
Stanley took to Facebook writing about the decision.
“I’m angry because it took the deaths of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Rashard Brooks and countless many black people to lose their lives by the hands of the police, to wake people up to the conversation we have been having for so many years. I’m angry because we didn’t matter, our stories, our pain, our tears and sorrow, our peaceful protests, our celebrations didn’t matter until now,” she wrote.
“It’s a very emotional day for me and it helped me to post that, “Stanley said.
In Arizona, Juneteenth is already a state holiday.
“A lot of people don’t know it is a holiday in Arizona and has been since 2016,” Stanley said.
She said the push to make it a federal holiday is long overdue.
While there will not be a big celebration in Tucson this year, Stanley hopes the community will take time to remember.
“I want people to think about freedom, the price that we paid for freedom. Black people built this country, that our blood, sweat and tears is all over the country. We just deserve to be as equal as everyone else in the country. I want people to lift their fist in the air and say, ‘Black Lives Matter,‘” Stanley said.
