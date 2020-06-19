State reports record-setting day for COVID-19 cases as hospitals near capacity

We have enough bed capacity to care for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients at this time. Our ICUs remain very busy. COVID-19 patients require an extensive amount of care – more than what you would expect of a typical ICU patient. It is our sincere hope is that the community exhibits the behaviors that are proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19 so that we can curb the trend of increased COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Arizona. This is a deadly virus and we have an obligation to our communities to save as many lives as possible during this pandemic. We ask the community to help us: