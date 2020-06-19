UPDATE: President Trump’s Arizona visit to begin with survey of border wall in Yuma

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -- President Donald Trump is coming to Arizona for a visit Tuesday, June 23.
The White House confirmed on Friday, June 19, that Trump would be in Yuma to survey the border wall and mark the completion of the first 200 miles of the border wall system.
Before his tour of the wall, Trump will participate in a roundtable discussion with community and elected leaders on border security. Joining the President in Yuma will be Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf, Acting Deputy DHS Secretary Ken Cuccinelli, CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan, and other officials.
Following his Yuma visit, President Trump will travel to Phoenix to deliver remarks at a Turning Point USA event.
The group “Students for Trump” will host the president for a live, in-person address to America’s youth at Dream City Church in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon.
Special guests at the event are expected to be:
- Congressman Dan Bishop (R-N.C.)
- Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ)
- Gov. Mike Parson (R-MO)
- Congressman Jody Hice (R-GA)
- Congressman Andy Biggs (R-AZ)
- Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ)
