‘Black Lives Matter’ banner on Tucson city hall building draws criticism from residents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The new sign on Tucson’s city hall is gaining lots of attention.
Mayor Regina Romero unveiled a Black Lives Matter banner in tandem with Juneteenth, which commemorates the day slaves in the U.S. were freed on June 19, 1865.
“Tucson stands in solidarity with our Black brothers and sisters across the country in fighting the systemic racism that pervades our society at all levels,” Romero said. “We are here to support, listen, and learn from the Black Lives Matter movement and our community so that we can better affect change and work for meaningful reform that closes racial, economic and social inequities.”
The sign, paid for by tax revenues, can be seen from the west side facing Interstate 10 and Sentinel Peak.
The sign has created lots of buzz on social media with comments criticizing the mayor while others are praising her for this literal sign of solidarity.
Locals, some of them paritcipating in a Black Lives Matter rally, said they appreciate the sign but want to see more.
“I say that it’s sweet and I’m really happy that they did that,” said one rally participant who preferred to identified as Noelani. “I don’t want any of my family members or anyone I’ve seen or know to die because of police brutality or racism.”
But banner by Romero is seen as just words to some.
“Instead of actually coming out here and supporting the people like they should,” said another rally participant, Daphknee. “You’re the mayor of our city you should be out here supporting us, you’re for the people right?”
They want to see action follow the show of support.
“Defunding the police for one. All the money that’s funding the police right now it could go for better causes like homelessness, the schools, health care,” Noelani said.
The sign drew mixed feelings online, many criticizing the mayor.
Below are comments taken from KOLD Facebook post about the banner.
But for Erika Mitnik, it did the opposite.
“I saw it posted on social media earlier today and it made me really happy,” Mitnik said.
She even brought her son along, using it to initiate an important discussion
“I want to teach him, as a city, Tucson recognizes how important this is. How important it is to work for real change.”
It’s a discussion she said hopes others can have now with these three words on display.
Mitnik said she’s it’s a sign of change.
"Were at a really important moment to make some really important and needed changes in our community and I hope everybody can stand behind that and we can work together," said Mitnik.
KOLD asked the mayor’s office how long they plan to keep this sign up and they told us so far it has not been decided.
And as for the negative response the sign has recieved—they did not comment.
