Desert Diamond temporarily closes Ajo location after employee tests positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Desert Diamond’s Ajo location will close after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Saturday, June 20.
The location will be closed temporarily out of “an abundance of caution” for its patrons and other staff members. The small casino and convenience store employs 20 people, according to a news release.
Officials said the casino will start contact tracing and deep cleaning its facility and the closure is not expected to impact Desert Diamond’s other locations in Tucson, Sahuarita and Glendale.
The casino, which is one of four Desert Diamond locations across Arizona, just reopened Friday, June 5, following the state’s expired stay-at-home order. Each of the four casinos reopened with a series of precautionary measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The casinos implemented mandatory mask and temperature screening policies, social distancing guidelines and increased airflow throughout its locations, the release stated.
