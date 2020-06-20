Tucson man thanks firefighters battling Bighorn Fire for saving his property

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man with a cabin on Mount Lemmon said he is extremely thankful for the work of the forest service and fire crews as they continue fighting the Bighorn Fire.
“Here I am this little guy on the backside with a piece of property back there and I receive this phone call and they said well look we want to be proactive,” said property owner Mike Bunch. “I didn’t call them but they called me.”
Bunch said the U.S. Forest Service called him and asked to conduct back burns around his 10 acres of property to help stop the fire from spreading. Eventually, Bunch had to leave his cabin when the evacuation orders went into effect in the Summerhaven. The forest service continued to keep him updated with phone calls and sending him photos of his land.
"He sent me photos of my place," Bunch said. "Fire is all burned out around my cabin so it was definitely a big relief."
The forest service sent Bunch a photo of the smoke during the back burn around his property and an aerial photo after the fire came through showing his land was safe.
"I've been working really hard on my buildings up there and I just finished them," he said. "They saved them with their proactive approach."
Bunch said he and his family are extremely thankful for all the efforts and relieved their cabin has remained untouched.
