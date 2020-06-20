UPDATE: Bighorn Fire grows to 42,798 acres, drops to 21 percent containment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Bighorn Fire has grown to 42,798 acres and with 21 percent containment as of early Saturday, June 20.
The evacuation orders for Mount Lemmon, Mount Bigelow and Summerhaven remain in effect.
The blaze was ignited by lightning in the Coronado National Forest late Friday, June 5.
Aside from non-residents coming into the fire areas, officials had a lot of good news to share early Saturday, June 20.
Officials said while the fire activity in the Ventana Canyon area above the Catalina Foothills would continue to increase Saturday, it is completely expected and crews are confident they are prepared.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the biggest problem right now is non-residents driving and parking in the area to get a good view of the fire and fire fighting operations.
“Not only can additional vehicles coming into the area to watch the fire impede fire operations, but additional vehicles in the area can cause congestion and potential traffic hazards,” the PCSD said in a release.
U.S. Forest Service crews on Saturday morning also mentioned people getting in the way.
Officials said more resources, including planes and helicopters, will be moving to the Ventana Canyon area throughout the day Saturday and that the fire is about 3/4 of a mile from the forest boundary.
Officials are confident their lines will hold and as the fire moves down the mountain, they will be able to put crews directly on it.
As of for Mount Lemmon, crews said they had a good day Friday even though the fire got active on the east side. Crews will continue doing back burns to protect the structures in the area.
For the north side, officials said the fire is still in rough terrain but they are doing burns to protect the communities of San Manuel and Oracle. People in the area should expect to see a lot of smoke this weekend.
The Saddlebrooke community should also expect to see a lot of smoke as crews secure the area.
You can check out the smoke forecast HERE.
Ready, Set, Go! is a nationwide program that educates residents about proactive measures to take before an emergency and actions to follow when communities are threatened. Learn more about the program HERE.
- If your area is set to “READY” you should prepare for threats to your community.
- If your area is put on “SET" mode, there is significant danger and you should consider voluntarily evacuating.
- When your area is put on “GO!" you should leave the area immediately.
An interactive map of the current orders for the Tucson area can be found at the top of this story or HERE.
The areas under a “GO!” order are:
- Peppersauce Canyon to Highjinks Road/ Campo Bonito area of Oracle.
- Mount Lemmon, Mount Bigelow, and Lower Soldier HOA north of Organization Ridge Road, including Summerhaven.
- Lower Catalina Highway/Lower Mount Lemmon Communities from Organization Ridge Rd. to South Willow Canyon.
The areas under a “SET” order are:
- ORACLE: The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for residents to be set and alert in case they are asked to evacuate the area.
- WILLOW CANYON: Lower Catalina Highway/Lower Mt. Lemmon communities from Organization Ridge Road to South Willow Canyon
- GOLDER RANCH: All homes and businesses west of Catalina State Park, south of Hawser Street and west of Sutherland Wash.
- FOOTHILLS II: All homes and businesses east of Alvernon Way, north of Skyline Drive and west of Rattlesnake Canyon Road.
The areas under a “READY” order are:
- ORO VALLEY: All homes and businesses east of Oracle Road, north of Magee Road and south of Broken Rock Drive.
- FOOTHILLS I: All homes and businesses north of East Ina Road, east of North First Avenue and west of Alvernon Way.
Evacuation centers are open at Sahuaro High, 545 N. Camino Seco, and Canyon del Oro High, 25 W. Calle Concordia.
For a list of resources available to residents and firefighters, go to https://www.kold.com/2020/06/12/help-available-residents-firefighters-impacted-by-bighorn-fire/
Those under evacuation orders from the fire may go there for assistance, to cool off, get snacks, and other information.
Large animal sheltering is being done at Rillito Racetrack, 4502 North 1st Avenue in Tucson.
Pima Animal Care Center is also housing pets, the after-hours number is 520-724-5900 and press 4. The daytime line is 520-724-5961. More information can be found HERE.
Residents are urged to sign up to receive emergency alerts at myalerts.pima.gov.
Visit pima.gov/bighorn for the most up-to-date information on evacuation notices and county resources.
If you have animals and are affected by the evacuation notices, the Pima Animal Care Center has plans to board animals.
You can sign up for Oro Valley’s Code RED Emergency Alert System at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BF3109484564.
Questions from residents in the area should be directed to 351-FIRE (3473)
Bighorn Fire information can be found HERE.
Pima County Emergency Alert information can be found HERE.
Find out more about the Ready, Set, Go program HERE.
Catalina Highway is closed to the public, but open to residents and business owners.
Catalina State Park is also closed, as is Sabino and Bear canyons. Most trails have also been closed. You can view the entire closure order HERE.
Large portions of the Coronado National Forest, Santa Catalina Ranger District near the fire are restricted. View the closure order and map HERE.
A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire area.
Two unlawful drone incursions have occurred since the fire ignited on June 5, illegally interfering with the efforts of firefighters to extinguish a fire. Doing so can result in a significant fine or a mandatory court appearance.
- There are 924 personnel battling the fire.
- 8 hotshot crews, 12 Type 2 hand crews, 2 Type 1 engines, 27 Type 3 engines, 4 Type 4 engines, 31 Type 6 engines, 3 Type 1 helicopters, 1 Type 2 helicopter, 2 Type 3 helicopters, 11 water tenders, 6 bulldozers
- Three firefighters have been treated for minor heat-related illnesses.
