Northwest Fire, Golder Ranch Fire respond to compost fire near Ina and I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest Fire District and Golder Ranch Fire District units are currently on the scene of a fire at the Tank’s Green Stuff reclamation facility on Ina road which began Sunday morning.
Tank’s processes green waste into compost. The compost piles are what officials say is the source of the smoke seen near Ina and I-10.
18 Firefighters are currently responding which officials say is likely to extend into the afternoon.
No buildings are threatened and no one has been reported injured.
