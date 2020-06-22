Gov. Doug Ducey visits Bighorn Fire

Governor Ducey said four crews helping were from Arizona prisons. While 2020 has brought fires, the year is marked, too, with COVID-19. The state has seen multiple record-setting days with 2,000 to 3,000 or more new COVID-19 cases a day. When asked if the state reopened too soon, Ducey said the stay-at-home order was to prepare hospitals for a potential surge. He said the state feels comfortable with the amount of PPE available now. However, as most cases in Arizona are trending with individuals in their 20s through 40s, the Governor said his office will be making announcements “later this week” after seeing where Arizona falls with data.