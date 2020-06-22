Pima County deputies in search of missing woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a vulnerable missing adult last seen near the 1700 block of West Gentle Brook Trail early Monday morning, June 22.
Rosa Maria, Alonso-Montes was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
The 62-year-old is 5-foot-5, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
She left on foot in an unknown direction. Anyone with information on the location of Rosa Maria is urged to call 911.
