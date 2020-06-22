People wear masks on Fourth Ave as mandates go into effect

People wear masks on Fourth Ave as mandates go into effect
People seen wearing masks on Fourth Avenue on the first weekend with new mask policies in Tucson and Pima County. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By Megan McNeil | June 22, 2020 at 12:04 PM MST - Updated June 22 at 12:04 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It was the first weekend with new mask policies in Tucson and Pima County.

Sunday was a slow day on Fourth Avenue, but not the slowest Joe Marshall has ever seen. He works at Tiny Town, that just reopened for in-store customers for the first time since March.

“It’s actually been really good,” said Marshall. “Everyone was pretty good about wearing a mask, washing their hands, only one person didn’t want to (wear a mask).”

People seen wearing masks on Fourth Avenue on the first weekend with new mask policies in Tucson and Pima County.
People seen wearing masks on Fourth Avenue on the first weekend with new mask policies in Tucson and Pima County. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Masks are required in the store, and they have bandanas for free if someone needs a covering. Durand Shipley, who was shopping in the store Sunday, recently started wearing a mask in public.

“I kind of do it for the intensity of the positive cases that area coming, as a precautionary measure,” said Shipley.

The City of Tucson and Pima County now require masks in public, which includes retail and outdoor places people congregate. A welcome sight for two other afternoon shoppers, who say they have worn masks before the mandate.

People seen wearing masks on Fourth Avenue on the first weekend with new mask policies in Tucson and Pima County.
People seen wearing masks on Fourth Avenue on the first weekend with new mask policies in Tucson and Pima County. (Source: KOLD News 13)

“It’s a very small inconvenience for an individual to wear a mask, but the benefits could be very big,” said Kacper Wierzchos, who was shopping on Fourth Avenue Sunday.

Anyone over five years old needs to wear a mask or face covering in a public place. Enforcement will start with education and local leaders hope that’s all they will need. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said last week blatant disregard could lead to a civil penalty. You can report businesses that you don’t think are following these new requirements at pima.gov.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.