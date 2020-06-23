Behind the Battle: Bighorn Fire Base Camp

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s their home away from home while working to protect yours.
With more than 980 people battling the Bighorn Fire in the Catalina Mountains, Catalina State Park has been turned into a bustling base camp with officials working to make sure everything can go as planned.
“They’re out there working hard, they’re working twelve hour days on the line,” said Harold Brown, the Food Unit Leader for the Southwest Type 1, Team 2 Management team.
Most firefighters sleep in tents and use showers and sinks that have been set up in the state park. A catering kitchen is also stationed with crews working all day to keep firefighters fueled.
“We start at 4:30 in the morning and the kitchen behind me is up, they starts at 2 o’clock to cook breakfast. Up on the hill, I sent up 400 meals this morning and 500 lunches,” said Brown.
The meals have to follow strict national guidelines so firefighters can maintain their efforts. The Incident Management Teams provide the crews three meals per day plus additional snacks.
“They’re hiking sometimes two, three miles to get to the spot where they have to hike,” said Brown. “So, they’re carrying about 50-pounds of weight on their backs, plus their tools.”
Those tools are also at the camp. You’ll see boxes of supplies stacked in the park to keep the self-contained operation going. A delivery comes once a day.
“From cleaning supplies to ink cartridges for printers and a thousand other things... firefighting tools, to all the personal protective equipment,” said Jamie Copple. “The only reason we’re here is to support the guys with the boots on the hill, so we got to have everything they need.”
And, don’t forget the fight from the sky. Retardent is stocked, ready and for Marty Posey, making a difference in the steep and rugged terrain.
“I think, to a larger degree, the aircraft and the retardant made a major difference. It’s a major expense, but it works,” said Posey with Pecos Valley Wildfire, LLC.
“Long days, everybody’s tired at the end - but we’re all hanging in there,” said Copple.
**Editor’s note: This story was filmed before the Southwest Type 1, Team 2 handed over Incident Command to the Northern Rockies Type 1, Team 1.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.