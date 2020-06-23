Families in need can get free groceries at Feed Tucson event this Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger, is providing four truckloads of food and household supplies that will be distributed at Kino Stadium to about 1,600 local families to help supplement relief efforts already underway throughout the community.
Food and supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies are gone at the Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way from Thursday, June 25, 7 a.m.–10 a.m.
Families can drive-through with no-touch distribution and get free non-perishable groceries and supplies. Volunteers will place the emergency boxes in your trunk. If you’re not feeling well, please stay home and send a healthy friend or relative instead.
“In these unprecedented times when our community is managing health fears, navigating economic distress and engaging in hard work around race relations – all at the same time – it’s important to remember that recovery starts with taking care of each other,” Bob Elliott said.
Elliott, a retired NBA player and president and owner of Elliott Accounting, serves as board chair for UNS Energy, TEP’s parent company. He organized a similar event in 2011.
Lafayette “Fat” Lever, a Pueblo High School graduate and NBA veteran states, “We know people are hurting. We know people want to help. This is a way to support both in a single event that helps unify Tucson,” Lever said.
How to give: The United Way of Southern Arizona and the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona are accepting donations for the event, as well as to meet ongoing needs in the community.
